Nubia NX59J Prototype Leaks With An 18:9 Screen & Bezels

A prototype of a device that’s said to be the Android-powered Nubia NX59J leaked online earlier this week, having originally been shared by one industry insider on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The device appeared in four real-life images that can be seen in the gallery below, boasting four cameras in total, two on each side. The imaging systems entail horizontally arranged sensors and are located in the top-left corner of the handset’s both sides, though only the main one is accompanied by what seems to be a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit, as seen in the newly uncovered images. The rear sensors of the supposed Nubia NX59J also feature red outlines reminiscent of Nubia’s traditional Home button which doesn’t exactly make a return here, with the leaked device having an oval-shaped key on its bottom bezel whose center is still decorated with a small red circle. As this is supposed to be a prototype unit, the final version of the handset may still ship with a circular button that’s been a hallmark of Nubia’s Android smartphones for years now.

The Nubia NX59J is also depicted as having a tall display panel with an aspect ratio that looks like 18:9, i.e. 2:1, making this the second such device from the Chinese original equipment manufacturer which leaked online in recent days. However, unlike the previously uncovered Nubia NX595J, this particular handset doesn’t seem to feature a relatively bezel-less design and instead ships with regularly sized bezels. As their model numbers are extremely similar, it’s possible that the two products are meant to be part of the same series, though it remains to be seen whether the phone maker ends up commercializing both of them.

Many Chinese consumer electronics makers have been adopting the 18:9 image format with their new offerings over the course of this year, and those that still didn’t are expected to in the near future. In light of that trend, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Nubia following suit, though the company has yet to officially announce or even hint at such a device or lineup. If the Nubia NX59J actually exists, the smartphone may be launched by early 2018, though it remains to be seen which market segment the firm ends up targeting with this quad-camera handset.ha