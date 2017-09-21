Nubia NX598J Gets Certified With 6GB Of RAM, Android Nougat

A new Nubia-branded smartphone has just surfaced on TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC), the Nubia NX598J. This will not be the phone’s final name, of course, this is just its model number that appeared on TENAA. Now, thanks to the info provided by the source, we know what this phone will look like, and also what specifications will it sport. The Nubia NX598J will ship with a front-facing fingerprint scanner, while its power / lock, volume up and volume down keys will be included on the right. The device will also sport a dual camera setup on the back, while it will be made out of metal and glass. The back side of this phone is curved, and a dual-LED, dual-tone flash is also placed on the back of the Nubia NX598J.

That being said, we’re looking at a mid-range smartphone here, it seems, but quite a powerful mid-ranger. This handset will actually be quite compact, it will ship with a 5.2-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, and it’s actually reminiscent of the Xiaomi Mi 5 when it comes to the design, at least to an extent. The device will be fueled by an octa-core SoC clocked at 2.0GHz, though we still do know what chip is this, it could be one of MediaTek’s processors, or one of Qualcomm’s, we’ll have to wait and see. The Nubia NX598J will pack in 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage, while Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on this phone, along with the company’s custom skin, of course. A 3,100mAh non-removable battery will also be included in this package, and we’re presuming that it will support quick charging, even though TENAA did not mention it, such details never get listed on TENAA.

The Nubia NX598J will offer support for 4G LTE connectivity, while it will measure 147.99 x 72.09 x 7.95mm, and weight 156 grams, in case you were wondering. TENAA also reveals that the device will ship in Silver and Gold color variants. We still do not know when will this phone land, but it is expected to come soon, having in mind that it was certified by TENAA, of course. The device will first launch in China, and it remains to be seen if Nubia will sell it in any additional markets.