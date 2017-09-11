Nova Launcher Beta v5.5 Gets Android Oreo’s Adaptive Icons

Nova Launcher beta is receiving a new update in the form of the build 5.5, introducing one of the main features added by Google to Android Oreo – adaptive icons. In addition to that functionality, the update will also allow users to scale and reshape ‘legacy’ app icons in an adaptive style, and the package also includes minor, unspecified fixes.

Android Oreo’s adaptive icons allow users to choose between five different icon shapes for applications that support them. Evidently, this feature is yet to be widely supported even though an increasing number of app developers continue to adopt it, but the good news is that custom launcher enthusiasts or Android smartphone users who may want to get a taste of Android Oreo on an older or yet-to-be-updated device can experience adaptive icons as part of the latest Nova Launcher beta build. As expected, the feature allows users to choose between five different icon shapes, including the default round shape as well as Square, Cylinder, Rounded Square, and Squircle. Additionally, the latest beta build allows users to set a custom icon background shape for ‘legacy’ applications that don’t yet support the adaptive icons feature, and the background color will be picked automatically by the Nova Launcher according to the legacy icon’s color scheme.

Nova Launcher beta version 5.5 is available on smartphones running Android 5.0 Lollipop or above. The update is not yet being distributed through the public Google Play Store, and instead, users need to sign up for the beta program in order to get an opportunity to access the latest build. Alternatively, TeslaCoil Software is also offering the new Nova Launcher beta as an APK file which you can sideload onto a device, with this particular version of the software also coming with the ability to automatically install updates. Keep in mind that the smartphone needs to be set to allow the installation of applications from third-party sources in this particular instance. Refer to the source link below for instructions on how to join the Nova Launcher Beta online community or just acquire the latest experimental build of the app directly from the developer’s website.