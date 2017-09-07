Nova Launcher 5.4 Brings New Features & Sesame Shortcuts

A new update for TeslaCoil Software’s Nova Launcher is rolling out now, pushing the home launcher’s version number to 5.4 and bringing a couple of interesting new features with it. Not least of all, the update brings Android 8.0 Oreo support to the launcher, optimizing the overall experience and boosting performance for the newest Android OS build. It also fixes an issue with notification bar customization for those who are using Nova Launcher on a Samsung Galaxy S8-series device, finally allowing those users to hide the navigation bar through Nova’s settings. Customization options have also been expanded since Nova Launcher version 5.4 includes a brand new app search animation and an updated “round” search bar style option.

Beyond the aesthetic changes this latest update brings with it, the developers behind Nova Launcher have teamed up with Sesame Crew studio to bring complete integration with its own “Sesame Shortcuts” app, meaning that in addition to the shortcuts already available through long-press interactions within the launcher, users will now be able to access a huge number of customizable options for them. Better still, the introduction of the new functionality means that shortcut customization will now be fine-tuned and optimized to work with Nova Launcher, making it easier than ever to quickly access settings and app actions right from the home screen. The only caveat is that users will need to install Sesame Shortcuts for integration to work and, as of this writing, that application’s description still points toward the beta version of Nova Launcher for the best integration. That shouldn’t be too concerning since Nova Launcher features generally go through beta channels first, as was the case here, but it is something to be aware of.

Finally, the update will, of course, include a new string of undescribed bug fixes and optimizations so that the entire experience is smoother. The update was officially released on Wednesday and should be hitting most devices now but, as always, users shouldn’t be too worried if it hasn’t reached them yet and simply remain patient for a few more days. In the meantime, anybody interested in checking out Nova Launcher, whether for the first time or just to see if the new version is already available, can follow the Google Play Store banner below.