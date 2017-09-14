NOMU S10 Pro Coming Next Month With Android 7.0 Nougat

NOMU, a China-based smartphone manufacturing company, has just announced that the NOMU S10 Pro will arrive next month. NOMU says that the NOMU S10 Pro will become available for purchase in early October, while the company also mentioned that the device will be quite tough, just like its predecessor, this phone will actually keep the same design as the NOMU S10 which was announced last year, so you pretty much know what to expect in terms of its design.

The NOMU S10 Pro will, compared to its predecessor, offer more RAM and internal storage, while it will also ship with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. NOMU also says that the NOMU S10 Pro will ship with a standard above IP68 certification, you’ll be able to submerge it under water up to 2 meters for one hour, which essentially means we’re looking at IP69 certification here. The NOMU S10 Pro will ship with on-screen buttons, and its bezels will be rather thick, but that was to be expected considering this is a rugged phone. You can check out two images of the phone which are included in the gallery down below. Now, NOMU did not reveal any other specs of the NOMU S10 Pro, but considering that it will keep the design of its predecessor, and the fact that the company mentioned that it will ship with more RAM and internal storage, it’s somewhat safe to assume that the rest of its specs will remain unchanged, well, if previous devices are any indication.

If that ends up being the case, it means that the NOMU S10 Pro will sport a 5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display, and that it will be fueled by the MediaTek MT6737 64-bit quad-core processor. A 5,000mAh non-removable battery will probably be included in this smartphone, and you’ll also get two SIM card slots here. The device will ship with an 8-megapixel camera on the back, while a 2-megapixel snapper will be included on its front side. It’s also worth noting that a 3.5mm headphone jack will be a part of this package as well, and so will Bluetooth 4.0. Do keep in mind that NOMU still did not confirm its specs, but it seems like the NOMU S10 Pro will keep most of NOMU S10’s specs.

