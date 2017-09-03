Nokia Steel Smartwatch Is Free For Some Nokia 8 UK Pre-Orders

Consumers in the United Kingdom are eligible to receive a free Nokia Steel smartwatch by pre-ordering the Nokia 8, HMD Global’s first Android-powered flagship. The wearable is essentially a rebranded version of the Withings-made Steel HR, with that particular model still being touted as one of the most capable fitness trackers to date. The device is regularly priced at £119.99, which translates to approximately $155, making this a relatively attractive proposition for all prospective buyers of the Nokia 8. This particular deal is currently being offered by Carphone Warehouse which is selling the flagship in blue and silver color options and is accepting advanced orders on the Nokia 8 for ten more days, with the smartphone itself being set to start shipping to consumers on Wednesday, September 13. Carphone Warehouse is selling the Nokia 8 for £499.99, or just under $650, with that price tag being unlikely to come down until this year’s holiday season.

The first Nokia flagship in the brand’s post-Microsoft era was officially announced just a few weeks back, with the Finnish tech giant debuting a device that ticks many of the boxes which Android enthusiasts look for when buying a new device; the handset ships with a nearly stock version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat and was already promised to receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update in the near future, presumably by early fall. With HMD Global opting for a mostly vanilla Android build, the company should be able to optimize Google’s OS updates and security patches more quickly than many of its competitors, consequently being able to deliver new software packages for the Nokia 8 in a timely fashion.

The device itself sports a 5.3-inch IPS LCD panel with a QHD resolution of 2,560 by 1,440 pixels which amounts to a conventional aspect ratio of 16:9. It’s also powered by the Snapdragon 835, Qualcomm’s most capable system-on-chip (SoC) to date, and ships with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash memory expandable via a microSD card slot by up to 256GB. The microSD tray isn’t a dedicated one and also doubles as a secondary SIM slot, with the phone adopting a Hybrid SIM configuration. The device will also come with a 3,090mAh non-removable battery, a 13-megapixel dual camera setup, and a 13-megapixel secondary camera, with both of its imaging systems having apertures of f/2.0.