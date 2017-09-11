Nokia Is Now Starting To Push Android 7.1.1 To The Nokia 3

Nokia is now starting to push Android 7.1.1 Nougat to the Nokia 3 according to some users who have begun receiving the alerts that a new software update was available for their devices. Since this is a new software version update, moving that device off of the previous version of Nougat which was Android 7.0, the software download is pretty large which means it’s recommended to download the software while connected to Wi-Fi instead of using 4G LTE cellular data, unless you’re not really too worried about eating up some of that data for the download. It’s also recommended to have at least 50 percent battery life, though it’s better to have a full battery, and for those wondering the update file will be somewhere around 748MB in size.

Nokia had promised to keep its phones updated with the latest Android software in a timely manner, confirming that it had plans to update the Nokia 3 to Android 7.1.1 Nougat by the end of August. It’s now September 11th and the update is just starting to roll out to users, so while Nokia and HMD Global didn’t meet their target for pushing out this software to users, it’s still close to being on schedule and showcases that Nokia does indeed mean business when it comes to keeping its devices on the newest software.

Now Nokia 3 users will just have to wait for the update to Oreo, which has also been confirmed for the lineup of phones Nokia has since released this year, but there so far hasn’t been a confirmed date or even a release window that Nokia has been able to share, which means it could still be a couple of months at least before any of the new Nokia smartphones receive the software. While this isn’t Oreo there are still some new features coming along with this update for the Nokia 3, including a number of user interface enhancements, better performance of the device, and overall improved stability. Though the update only just now started heading out to devices, if it hasn’t shown up for your own device yet you can always try forcing it by heading into settings, then checking about device and software update to see if you can download it manually.