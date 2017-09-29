Nokia 8 To Receive Android Oreo In October, Says HMD Global

The Nokia 8 was originally announced back in August, and it landed in Taiwan earlier this week, where, according to reports, the Finnish manufacturer HMD Global confirmed that the device will receive Android 8.0 Oreo before the end of October. At the moment the device comes with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box and while it is already available for purchase in some regions, it will launch in others sometime in mid-October. This virtually means that some prospective buyers in the foreseeable future might be able to update the Nokia 8 to Android 8.0 Oreo as soon as they’ll acquire the flagship.

The Nokia 8 is now available for purchase in a few regions, including India, where the smartphone ships with 4GB of RAM. There are also reports that a different variant with 6GB of RAM will launch in countries including Germany on October 20. At the moment it’s not entirely clear which variant was introduced in Taiwan earlier this week, but regardless, both variants should receive the same software treatment and make the jump to Android 8.0 Oreo in less than a month from the time of this writing. HMD Global’s CEO also previously confirmed that Android Oreo will be released on other Nokia smartphones powered by Google’s mobile operating system, including the Nokia 3, 5, and Nokia 6. These three smartphones should take advantage of Android Oreo before the end of the year, and in light of these recent events, the Nokia 8 could be the first to adopt the latest mobile OS version.

Throughout the year, HMD Global has been at the top of its game when it came down to delivering new software updates, and the company managed to distributed not one, but two security updates ahead of Google. This included the July security patch for the Nokia 6 and the more recent September patch for the Nokia 5. As for the Nokia 8, the device is now the company’s top-tier offering, featuring a 5.3-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset under the hood, and two 13-megapixel main cameras with Carl Zeiss optics, along with a single 13-megapixel front-facing sensor. In Taiwan, the Nokia 8 launched in two color options for the price of NT 15,990, which translates to roughly $527 at today’s conversion rate.