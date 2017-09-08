Nokia 8 is now available in Germany and Australia

The 6th of September marks the beginning of new Nokia 8 era. Cell phones giant Nokia announced that the new Nokia 8 flagship smartphone is now available in limited countries. Nokia 8 is only in Germany and Australian markets. Nonetheless, other customers around the world can purchase it from selected online stores. The smartphone is expected to be on shelves in other regions very soon. In Germany, the price of Nokia 8 was reduced by €20 from €599 to €579. Preorder was first available in Germany. Moreover, other retailers in German are selling it for the lowest price of €548. Meanwhile, in Australia, it is priced at $799 (Australian Dollar).

Specifications

The smartphone is perfectly designed and comes with great features. Nokia 8 runs on Android Nougat 7.1, however, it can be updated to Android Oreo. Nokia 8 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory. It has a micro SD card slot which supports up to 256 GB. The phone is made of aluminium unibody. It has a 5.3-inch Ultra HD screen with 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution display. The camera has Dual-Sight mode which allows using both front and rear camera simultaneously.

Nokia 8 is the first ever phone to have Nokia OZO spatial 360 degrees audio built into its core. This technology allows users to capture moments and relive them as you never left usually used by movie makers. It can capture 4k video for enhanced streaming capabilities. The battery capacity is 3,090 mAh which enables the device to have long battery life. Nokia 8 has a fast finger print scanner, 3.5 mm jack, type C-port, fast connectivity and quick charging. The device has unlimited storage with Google photos, therefore users can capture every moment without worrying about space. Google Assistant is installed on this device for your assistance.