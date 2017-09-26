Nokia 8 Arrives To India With 4GB Of RAM, ZEISS Optics

Nokia has just announced its flagship smartphone in India, the Nokia 8. This handset was originally announced last month by Nokia, and it is now making its way to the Indian smartphone market. For all intents and purposes, this is the same phone that was announced last month, so we’re looking at the same design and specs, though it comes with a different price tag, of course. Speaking of which, the Nokia 8 is priced at Rs. 36,999 ($566) in India, and it comes in Blue, Steel and Polished Copper color variants to this Asian country. The phone will become available on October 14, and you’ll be able to purchase it via Amazon India, and some retail stores across the country.

The Nokia 8 is made out of metal, and it sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner, which doubles as the phone’s home key. There are two capacitive buttons on each side of that home key, and the phone also sports two cameras on the back. Nokia’s branding is placed on the back of the Nokia 8, and above its display, while all physical keys are located on the right side of this smartphone. The Nokia 8 is one of the most powerful handsets out there at the moment, as it comes with a 5.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display, 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of native storage. Do keep in mind that only the 4GB RAM variant of this phone is coming to India, it Nokia mentioned nothing about the 6GB RAM model. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, which comes with the Adreno 540 GPU for graphics.

The Nokia 8 includes a 3,090mAh non-removable battery, while Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging is also included in this package. The device sports a Type-C USB 3.1 port on the bottom, while Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC are also included in the Nokia 8 package. The Nokia 8 is IP54 certified, which means it is splash proof, and the phone sports two 13-megapixel shooters on its back, while there’s a 13-megapixel snapper included on the front of this phone as well. The main rear-facing camera comes with OIS, while the second one is a monochrome lens. It’s also worth noting that the Nokia 8 sports ZEISS’ optics, on both the front and back. A 3.5mm headphone jack is implemented in the Nokia 8 as well, and you’re also getting the Nokia OZO 360-degree spatial surround sound here.