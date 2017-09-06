Nokia 8 Android Flagship Launches In Germany And Australia

The Nokia 8 flagship smartphone powered by Android has finally gone on sale on Wednesday, September 6, in select markets worldwide. Availability seems to be limited at first to just a couple of markets, but it should hit more countries and stores soon enough. The handset comes with high-end specs as well as some unique features, arriving as the company’s very first flagship since it broke free from Microsoft and went under the umbrella of HMD Global to make Android smartphones. HMD bought the rights to license Nokia-branded smartphones for a decade and launched several smartphones so far, but the Nokia 8 is the most powerful.

The Nokia 8 features a 5.3-inch display with a QHD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage space, a microSD card slot for expandable memory of up to 256GB, 360-degree OZO sound recording, and a 3,090 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. Although it comes with powerful specs all around, the true highlight of the Nokia 8 is in the camera department, which should set it apart from the crowd. The Nokia 8 sports Carl Zeiss optics for its dual rear camera setup, which consists of two 13-megapixel sensors. One of the rear cameras is designed to focus on colors, while the other is monochrome. The smartphone also comes with a 13-megapixel front camera that should allow for high-quality selfie shots. The smartphone includes a handful of camera software tweaks to further improve the experience.

The flagship Nokia 8 runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, but should receive an upgrade to the latest Android 8.0 Oreo in the future. The smartphone went on sale unlocked in Germany and Australia, priced at €579 (about $690) and $799 AUD (roughly $719), respectively. Interested customers who order the Nokia 8 from Amazon Germany will also get a free 64GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC card. The Nokia 8 just made its debut last month and it’s expected to hit more markets shortly, albeit it might not make it to the United States – at least not in its current form. Reports indicate that HMD Global could release a customized version of the Nokia 8 in the United States, but it remains unconfirmed at this point.