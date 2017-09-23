Nokia 8 With 6GB of RAM To Launch In Germany On October 20

Nokia will soon launch a variant of the Nokia 8 that contains 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal flash storage in Germany, according to tech website WinFuture. The publication reports that the manufacturer will begin selling the device on October 20 and it will be priced at €669, €90 more expensive than the version of the Nokia 8 that sports 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which already costs €579. The website also mentioned that the smartphone will be sold in only one color option dubbed as “Polished Blue”. The FCC recently certified the same hardware variant of the Nokia 8, which may mean that HMD Global will sell this model in the United States soon.

Aside from the changes in the storage and RAM capacity, there are no major changes made to the internal components of the device. The upcoming variant of the Nokia 8 will still be powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset, the current flagship offering of the semiconductor firm Qualcomm. The SoC contains an octa-core Kryo 280 CPU, which is comprised of four high-performance cores with a maximum frequency of 2.45GHz and four power-efficient cores clocked at 1.9GHz, and the Adreno 540 GPU. The smartphone also sports a 5.3-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2560 by 1440 and the display is protected against scratches by a sheet of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. To keep the lights on, the device includes 3,090mAh battery, and it also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 for fast top-ups. The rear camera of the handset is equipped with two 13-megapixel sensors, one of which is an RGB shooter while the other is a monochrome sensor. On the other hand, the front-facing camera comes with a 13-megapixel shooter. The Nokia 8 also includes the OZO Audio, which delivers spatial 360-degree audio through the use of eight microphones located around the smartphone. The device ships with Android 7.1.1 Nougat pre-installed with HMD Global only adding a few visual modifications to the operating system. The lack of heavily-modified skin helps the manufacturer roll out security updates much faster than its rivals.

The variant of the Nokia 8 sporting 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash storage is currently available in select markets, while HMD Global is expected to roll out the improved version of the handset in other markets within the next few weeks