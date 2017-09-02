Nokia 6 Gets Aug. 2017 Security Patch, More Features In India

HMD Global is now distributing its first software update for the Nokia 6 in India, less than a month after officially debuting its mid-range Android smartphone in the South Asian country and amassing more than a million pre-registrations for the device. The software package debuts the August 2017 Android Security Update and ships with a fix for some Wi-Fi compatibility bugs which have been reported in recent times and are seemingly exclusive to India. The Finnish tech giant additionally revealed that the new firmware for the Indian variants of the Nokia 6 is packed with a number of performance and stability improvements, while also debuting Screen Capture, the ability to capture a screenshot by tapping a shortcut icon located on the smartphone’s Notification Panel, without relying on a combination of physical buttons.

As Expected, HMD Global is distributing the new software package for the Nokia 6 as an over-the-air (OTA) update which is being rolled out in stages and will likely take at least several days until it’s available in all parts of the country. Provided that you still haven’t received a push notification prompting you to download the update, you can manually search for the thereof from the system Settings app on your device. The firmware seems to be India-specific, as suggested by the aforementioned Wi-Fi compatibility fix which is exclusive to the South Asian country, with other Nokia 6 models having already received the August security patch last month.

The Nokia 6 is now available for purchase in India alongside its more affordable counterparts in the form of the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3. The Nokia 8 flagship is also expected to soon make its commercial debut in the country and the majority — if not all — of HMD Global’s future smartphones are also likely to make their way to India. Despite being the second largest handset market in the world, India still isn’t showing major signs of saturation and its smartphone market is expected to continue growing for the foreseeable future, making it an extremely attractive proposition for many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Even though this state of affairs led to fierce competition in the country, most phone vendors are still prepared to risk committing significant resources to India, and HMD Global is no exception to that trend, with the company previously going as far as saying that its success in India will also forecast the global performance of the Nokia smartphone brand in the future.