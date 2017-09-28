Nokia 3, 5 & 6 Will Receive Android Oreo By The End Of 2017

HMD Global’s General Manager for Australia and New Zealand, Mark Trundle, has just confirmed that the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will get updated to Android 8.0 Oreo before the end of this year. HMD Global actually confirmed a while back that all of Nokia’s Android-powered phones will receive such an update, but he did not specify when, well, now we know that it will arrive in the near future.

Having said that, Mr. Trundle confirmed this in an interview with GadgetGaul, an interview which is available down below (embedded video), just in case you’re interested in checking that out. Having said that, the Nokia 3 is the cheapest of the Nokia-branded Android handsets at the moment, at least until the Nokia 2 arrives, and even that handset will get updated to the latest version of Android, and if HMD Global manages to keep its word, that will certainly be a good self-promotion for the company. The Nokia 8, HMD Global’s flagship Nokia phone, was not mentioned by Mr. Trundle in his interview, but that phone will definitely get the update as well, though it might arrive a bit later than an update for the three aforementioned, Nokia devices, simply because it arrived a bit later than the three phones Mr. Trundle mentioned.

Now, all of HMD Global’s Nokia-branded Android phones ship with a relatively clean build of Android OS, which means that the company did not include a skin on top of Android, or anything of the sort. That is, actually, one of the reasons why HMD Global is able to deliver Android 8.0 Oreo sooner than most other companies out there, and it also helps with the performance of HMD Global’s Nokia devices. This update will bring a number of new features to HMD Global’s handsets, including new battery management, and the so-called ‘Picture-in-Picture’ mode which Google talked quite a bit about when the company was announcing Android 8.0 Oreo. Some notification shade-related improvements are also coming, and a number of additional changes. If you’d like to know more about Android 8.0 Oreo, follow this link, there’s plenty to read about, even though Android 8.0 Oreo is definitely not a complete revamp of the OS, but it brings a ton of new features and improvements in general.