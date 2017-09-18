No More Bezels: A 2017 Video In Review

It’s been a very long time coming, but it looks like we’ve finally made it. The industry as a whole has been moving towards phones with tiny bezels ever since LG announced the LG G2 way back in the Fall of 2013, which seems like much further back than it really was. Since then we’ve seen bezels shrink and grow, with some manufacturers choosing things like front-facing speakers over tiny bezels, while some seem to forget that shrinking bezels was even a thing at all. Last year, Google’s Pixel was probably the worst example of a phone with large bezels for no apparent reason, a problem it looks like they might be rectifying this year, but it ended up aging the design of the Pixel in ways the Mountain View giant likely didn’t intend.

This year, however, we’ve seen a resurgence in the importance of minimizing bezels, and it all started with the Xiaomi Mi MIX’s introduction at the end of 2016. Since then we’ve seen gorgeous devices like the Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Essential PH-1, LG G6 and the upcoming LG V30; all phones pushing the limits of what we thought possible with bezels in the past. The closest to Xiaomi’s Mi MIX design from last year is the Essential phone, a phone that has effectively zero bezels around 3 of its 4 sides, just like Xiaomi’s design. The difference here is that Essential is using a titanium frame instead of an aluminum or all-ceramic one, which considerably reinforces the structure of the phone.

Essential’s amazing bezels on the PH-1 also make it the smallest phone for the screen size, coming in at significantly smaller than the LG G6, despite having the same physical screen size. Outside of this of course are Samsung’s flagships for 2017, the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus and Galaxy Note 8, all of which share a similar dual-curved edge design. Samsung’s recently released Galaxy Note 8 is a little more boxy than the Galaxy S8 line, but it still retains the no side bezel look thanks to having curves on both left and right edges of the glass and screen. Then of course is the LG V30, a phone that’s not available for retail just yet, but we’ve got a preview unit in-house, and it’s certainly incredible to look at. LG has cut the bezels in half when putting it up next to the G6, and as such the phone feels almost like it has no bezels at all when you use it. Which of these beauties is the ultimate winner? Find out in the video below!