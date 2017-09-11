NO. 1 F4 Fitness Tracker Gets A Steep Discount At GeekBuying

NO. 1 has just announced that its F4 smart band will be available at a discount over at GeekBuying starting today. The company says that the NO. 1 F4 will be on sale for only $13.99 over at Geekbuying, but only 5 pieces per day. This sale will begin today and will last until September 14, and it’s worth noting that the fitness tracker currently costs $21.99, which is also a discounted price, as its original price point is $51. This is a new fitness tracker, by the way, in case you were wondering, and it comes in four color variants, it combines black with either Gray, Red, Blue or Yellow colors.

Now, this fitness tracker comes with a display, it sports a 0.96-inch OLED display, and it connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth 4.0. It’s also worth noting that this fitness tracker is compatible with both Android and iOS. This fitness tracker comes with a number of features built-in, if you purchase it, you’ll have various sports modes at your disposal, including basketball, swimming, badminton, cycling, running, etc. The NO. 1 F4 also sports a heart rate sensor, while its strap is removable, so you can exchange it if you want. A 130mAh battery is also included in this package, and the device is waterproof up to 30 meters. You can get SMS notifications on this fitness band, same goes for call notifications, and various other notifications. The company says that this smartband can hold a battery charge for 7 days, and you can use it if your phone is running Android 4.4 KitKat or newer version of Android. Several images of this device have been included in the gallery, so check those out if you’re interested.

Now, you’ll also notice that there’s a video embedded down below. This video was released quite some time ago, but it’s showing off something rather interesting. Not only does this prove that the NO. 1 F4 is water resistant, but it also clearly shows off that you can use it in extreme conditions (if that’s important to you), as the NO. 1 F4 gets frozen in this video, and after the ice melted, the device was still functional.

