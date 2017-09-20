Ninety7 Launches Portable Battery Base For Google Home

Ninety7 has launched a portable battery base for the Google Home called LOFT, enabling Google Home owners to untether their digital assistant-powered smart speakers from the power adapter that’s plugged into the wall and place the speaker anywhere they please even if it’s not within reach of a power outlet. The LOFT Portable Batter Base for Google Home comes in three different colors which include Carbon, Snow, and Copper, and right now it can be picked up for just $39.95 from the Ninety7 website, though it is worth mentioning that the device is only available for pre-order currently and the $40 price point is a pre-order price. Once the device launches officially the cost will go up to $49.95.

While the battery base is meant to make the Google Home speaker portable, Google Home still needs Wi-Fi to operate so it’s only portable in the sense that you won’t need to plug it into the wall when you have the LOFT base connected. This will make it easier to move it around from room to room if you only have one speaker and want to bring it with you around the home, or when you leave home and want to have it with you elsewhere but don’t want to bring the charger. The LOFT base is rated for up to eight hours of battery life before needing a charge, and once it starts to die on you, simply plug it back in through the open port just like you would have on the normal base that came with the speaker. You’ll even find four LED indicator lights on the front to tell you how much battery life is left so you won’t have to guess.

In addition to launching the new LOFT base for Google Home, Nintey7 has also launched a new portable battery base for the Amazon Echo Dot, called DOX. This new base for the Echo Dot works just like the old one (VAUX) and the new LOFT base for Google Home, but instead comes with up to ten hours of battery life on a single charge. DOX is also a little bit less in terms of cost as it will be $39.95, though it is also available at a pre-order price of $10 off, so it can currently be pre-ordered for just $29.95. Both the LOFT and DOX battery bases for Google Home and the Echo Dot respectively will be launching next month when they begin shipping.