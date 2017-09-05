New Vivo X20 Images Surface And Show Off Its Design

Images emerging from the Chinese microblogging site, Weibo, detail the hardware features of the upcoming Vivo X20 handsets. These pictures show both the front and rear parts of the handset, giving interested buyers a good idea of how the device will look like. The Chinese manufacturer has already touted the extremely thin bezels of the Vivo X20, in its recent promotional materials. Recent teasers and images highlighted this feature again, but now it shows two color options for the smartphone, which are white and black. The top bezel of the device contains the earpiece and a single front-facing selfie shooter, while the lower bezel seems empty. In order to achieve this design, Vivo will likely include a display with an aspect ratio of 18:9, the same aspect ratio used by the South Korean smartphone maker, LG, on its most recent flagship devices.

These images also show the back side of the Vivo X20, which is where the fingerprint scanner is located. It has been rumored that Vivo will include an in-display fingerprint scanner with its upcoming handset, but it seems that the technology is not yet fully developed, as analysts claim that Qualcomm will start shipping the in-display sensors to manufacturers in the second half of 2018. As a result, the Chinese tech company decided to place the fingerprint scanner at the handset’s back, just above its logo, while the rear camera setup of the Vivo X20 is placed at the upper left-hand corner of the smartphone.

Recent rumors claim that the Vivo X20 will be powered by the Snapdragon 630 chipset, which is comprised of an octa-core ARM Cortex A53 64-bit CPU, clocked at up to 2.2 GHz, and the Adreno 508 GPU. The device is expected to include a 5.2-inch display, with a resolution of 1920 by 1080. It will also have 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal flash storage, although there is no word yet if there is support for microSD card expansion. The front-facing camera will likely include a 24-megapixel sensor while a 3,500mAh non-removable battery will keep the device’s lights on. The device will ship with Android 7.1 Nougat pre-installed, with the manufacturer’s proprietary skin, dubbed as the Funtouch OS, running on top of Google’s operating system.