New Video Shows How Durable The Blackview BV4000 Is

The Blackview BV4000 is the company’s budget rugged smartphone, which is available for only $79.99, and the company has just released a new video in order to promote this phone. In the provided video, the company will show you how resistant the phone is. This video starts with a bunch of drop tests, regular drop tests, nothing out of the ordinary, and after that, the company decided to perform some more serious tests in order to prove to you that the Blackview BV4000 is a true road warrior.

Now, following a number of drop tests, Blackview started putting weights on top of the Blackview BV4000. The company first placed 2.5kg on top of the device, which was followed by two weights of 5kg, one of 10kg and two additional ones which weight 15kg each. Now, if that isn’t enough for you, a person who was performing this test also decided to sit on top of all those weighs, and if you add his weight (60kg) to all the weights that were placed on top of the phone, you’ll see that the phone was able to hold 112.5kg on top of it without a sweat. You’ll rarely put that much weight on top of a phone, but the Blackview BV4000 can take it, no matter if you accidentally step on your phone, drop it, or it’s left in your back pocket, this phone will be able to handle it without a sweat, it seems.

Now, it’s also worth noting that the Blackview BV4000 comes with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, so water and dust should not be a problem, and a 3,680mAh-non-removable battery is also included inside of this smartphone. The Blackview BV4000 comes with a set of capacitive keys which are placed below its display, and the device is fueled by the MT6580A processor. The phone packs in 1GB of RAM and 8GB of native storage, while Android 7.0 Nougat comes out of the box here. A 4.7-inch HD (1280 x 720) display is also a part of this package, and on the back of this phone you will find two 8-megapixel cameras. If you’d like to purchase this handset, follow the link down below.

Buy the Blackview BV4000