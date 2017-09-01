New Uber CEO Shows Unity With Kalanick, Praises The Board

Uber’s newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi showed unity with ousted CEO Travis Kalanick and praised the company’s Board of Directors during a recent “All Hands” session held at the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, California, recent reports indicate. Mr. Khosrowshahi on Wednesday reportedly commended the firm’s top management, jokingly saying how picking him proves they’re the “best board in the world.” He’s also said to have physically embraced Mr. Kalanick at one point during the event, while promising that he’ll be maximally transparent with Uber’s employees, adding that he’s only asking for the same courtesy in return. During the same session, Mr. Khosrowshahi reportedly referenced the potential for Uber to go public, stating how he’ll aim for an initial public offering by 2020, if not sooner.

The ride-hailing service provider is still somewhat away from a healthy IPO, with the company still being in the middle of the largest internal crisis in its history, facing two preliminary investigations led by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) which is currently probing the use of its officer-avoiding software Greyball and potential violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977 which may be related to a rape case in India involving an Uber driver which reportedly led some of the firm’s executives to obtain the victim’s medical records in an illegal manner. The company is also currently involved in a trade secret theft case with Alphabet’s Waymo which is set to move to trial in October, with Mr. Kalanick himself being in the process of battling a fraud lawsuit launched by Benchmark, one of the earliest investors in Uber which holds a 13 percent share of the company. That particular case was recently successfully moved to arbitration and consequently won’t be under public scrutiny, though it remains to be seen how Benchmark’s dispute with Mr. Kalanick which prompted a power struggle among investors will reflect on Uber’s everyday operations.

Mr. Khosrowshahi on Wednesday didn’t linger on the subject of Benchmark for too long, simply remarking how Uber’s board member Matt Cohler who represents Benchmark asked him whether he’ll be at the company in half a year, to which he responded he’s ready to show his resolve. It’s understood that Uber’s new CEO will try to distance himself from the conflict between the tech giant’s major investors and focus on revamping the company’s practices, though it remains to be seen how successful he ends up being in that endeavor. Mr. Khosrowshahi will officially take over Uber on Tuesday, September 5.