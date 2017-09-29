New Redmi Note 5 Concept Renders Are Based On Rumors & Leaks

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A landed at the end of last month, and the Redmi Note 5 has just surfaced in new renders, but do keep in mind that these are concept renders, not actual leaks of the device. If you take a look at the gallery down below, you’ll get to see seven new concept images of the Redmi Note 5, and, as you can see,, it resembles the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A quite a bit, but it comes with a dual camera setup on the back, and it also sports considerably thinner bezels than its sibling.

These renders are actually based on rumors and leaks, says the source, though chances are that the real Redmi Note 5 will not sport such thin bezels, but we’ll see. This concept phone is made out of metal, and it comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, which is placed right below the dual-LED, dual-tone flash. The phone comes with a set of capacitive keys, and all of its physical buttons are located on the right. The back side of this phone is curved on the sides, and antenna bands are easily noticeable in the provided renders. A SIM card tray is placed on the left-hand side of the phone, and a 3.5mm headphone jack lies at the very top of this smartphone, next to an IR blaster. Now, if rumors are to be believed, the real Redmi Note 5 will sport a 5.5-inch fullHD display, though we’re still not sure whether to expect a regular 16:9 aspect ratio, or an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The phone is also rumored to come in two variants, one variant will, allegedly, sport 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage, while the second model will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device will be fueled by either the Snapdragon 660 or the Helio P25 SoC, depending on where you purchase it. 16 and 5-megapixel shooters will be included on the back of the Redmi Note 5, if rumors are to be believed, and a 12-megapixel camera will be available on the front side of this smartphone, A 4,000mAh non-removable battery had also been mentioned several times now, and the phone will come with Android Nougat, and Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 OS on top of it.

