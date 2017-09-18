New Nokia 9 Renders Hint At The Android Flagship’s Design

Earlier today, a couple of rough sketches comparing the Nokia 2 and Nokia 9 side by side emerged online and spawned a series of detailed 3D renders created by one tech enthusiasts, offering a more comprehensive view of what the actual device could look like in real life. Based on the renders that can be seen below, the smartphone will be wrapped in glass and adopt a ‘full-screen’ form factor with very thin side bezels. It will also sport a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a dual camera setup backed by Zeiss optics and coupled with an LED flash.

According to the unofficial renders based on leaked sketches, the right edge of the Nokia 9 will accommodate a volume rocker and power button, while its SIM card tray will reside on the opposite edge. The front plate carries the Nokia logo at the top, along with a front-facing camera and loudspeaker. The back panel is entirely made of glass which should enable wireless charging, though its potential hardware specifications are still scarce so there’s no guarantee that the Nokia 9 will actually make use of this technology. Previous bits of information gathered from GFXBench earlier this summer suggested that the Nokia 9 could employ the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, which is the same system-on-chip used by several premium smartphones this year, including the Samsung Galaxy S8 and HMD Global’s own Nokia 8. The silicon is manufactured on a 10nm FinFET LPE process node and houses eight custom Kryo 280 cores based on ARM Cortex-A53 and Cortex-A73 architecture. The device was also rumored to offer 4GB of RAM, 64GB of on-board memory, and a more bezel-less design which can also be seen in the newly surfaced renders.

The Nokia 9 is supposed to become HMD Global’s most premium offering and should hence be equipped accordingly and surpass the technical specifications of previous Android-powered Nokia smartphones introduced this year. Hardware-wise, the device could be somewhat similar to the Nokia 8 announced last month, however, while the aforementioned device sports a more conventional design, the 3D renders at hand suggest that the Nokia 9 should represent a significant step toward a more minimalist full-screen aesthetic.