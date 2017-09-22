New Look Rolling Out For Comments On Google+ Posts

Google+ comments have flashed between one comment and the next since 2012, but a new, simpler look is rolling out now, according to a report from 9to5Google. The new comment box sits below a post, and displays three comments, with nothing but a user’s name attached to them. Whereas the old comment section could be opened up separately by clicking on a comment and a click on an individual’s profile picture would take you to their profile, the new section, when clicked, opens a full-on comment section, with all of the comments on a given post and their writers’ clickable profile pictures. A button sitting above the top comment shows the total number of comments, and when clicked, does the same thing as clicking on one of the comments. It’s still rolling out, but this new interface is going to be on all versions of the Google+ app, and in the web interface, making it the new universal standard for Google+ comments.

The new interface for comments means that you can get a quick glance at how a comment section on a given post looks without having to go fully into the comment section, and you can see more than one comment without having to wait around for the single comment to flash to the next one, and so on. While the change is relatively minor, it contributes to a more clean, less flashy feeling that can be found in projects across platforms in Google’s Material Design portfolio.

Google+ was never anywhere near the most popular social media service and can even be said to be long past its prime, but there are apparently enough users left, with enough devotion to the service, that Google feels the need to continue updating it. The G Suite version of Google+ also got an update recently, getting the option to allow administrators to control what content employees can view and interact with, and how public those interactions are. The consumer version, meanwhile, has mainly been receiving small design tweaks here and there, such as this one, and the mobile app has been updated to work natively and smoothly with Android 8.0 (Oreo). While these moves certainly aren’t enough to give Google+ another shot at winning over a large audience, they do show Google’s commitment to keeping the service alive.