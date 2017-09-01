New Leak Hints At Samsung Galaxy C8’s Dual Rear Cameras

A couple of new images depicting what are said to be official promotional materials for the Galaxy C8 appeared online on Friday, having originally been obtained by SamMobile. The two low-resolution promos that can be seen above seemingly confirm that the upcoming Samsung Electronics-made smartphone will sport a dual camera setup on its rear panel and be equipped with a fingerprint reader embedded into its physical Home button. The flyers themselves have been designed in a relatively playful manner, suggesting that Samsung will possibly target this device at a younger demographic. The primary imaging system of the device will reportedly entail a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel one, with the two being arranged in a vertical manner, industry sources previously said.

The Galaxy C8 is said to bear the model number SM-C7100 which was already sighted online on numerous occasions, though initial reports suggested that the handset will be marketed as the Galaxy C7 (2017). Later reports then indicated that Samsung opted for the Galaxy C8 moniker instead, possibly to avoid consumers confusing the upcoming model with the original Galaxy C7 which the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) launched in mid-2016. With the smartphone having already been certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA), Chinese TENAA, and the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), it’s likely that Samsung will introduce it in China and several Western markets.

Members of the Galaxy C family traditionally compete in the upper mid-range product segment and the Galaxy C8 isn’t likely to be an exception to that rule. The handset is also set to become the first non-flagship smartphone from the Seoul-based phone maker with a dual camera setup, at least if the Galaxy J7 (2017) doesn’t beat it to the market. Samsung already debuted its first device with dual rear cameras last month, with the company introducing the high-end Galaxy Note 8 which many industry watchers expect to become a commercial success after it’s released on September 15. The company previously said it’s aiming to sell approximately 11 million Galaxy Note 8 units in its product lifespan, with the device being set to directly compete with the 10th-anniversary edition of the iPhone which Apple will launch on September 12.