New Huawei Maimang 6 Real Life Images Leak Prior To Launch

The Huawei Maimang 6 will be announced in two days, on September 22, as the company confirmed recently, and several new images of the phone have just surfaced. We’ve seen quite a few renders and real life images of this smartphone already, and today’s images only confirm its design, as these images are showing us a pretty much identical design to previous leaks that we’ve seen, read on.

If you take a look at the gallery down below, you’ll be able to see four new real life images of the Huawei Maimang 6. These images are showing off both the black and white color variants of Huawei’s upcoming smartphone, and as you can see, this phone does not sport any physical keys on its front, it comes with a set of on-screen buttons. The phone does have black bars around the display, which is unfortunate, as some renders suggested that they won’t be a part of this offering, but it seems like they will be, and that makes the bezels of this handset considerably thicker than some people expected them to be. Huawei’s branding is present below the phone’s display, and the device sports curved corners. The volume up, volume down and power / lock keys will be placed on the right-hand side of the Huawei Maimang 6, and the device will also come with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. The Huawei Maimang 6 will also sport two cameras on its back, and an LED flash will be included above those two snappers.

Having said that, the phone was also certified by TENAA quite recently, so we pretty much know what to expect in the spec department. The Huawei Maimang 6 will sport a 5.9-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The device will be fueled by an octa-core SoC clocked at 2.36GHz, while a 3,240mAh non-removable battery will also be a part of this package. Android 7.0 Nougat will come pre-installed on this phone, and on top of it, you’ll get Huawei’s Emotion UI (EMUI) skin. 16 and 2-megapixel shooters will be included on the back of this phone, while you’ll be able to find 13 and 2-megapixel snappers on the phone’s front side.

Buy the Honor 6X