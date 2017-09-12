New Huawei Handset Certified With Four Cameras, 4GB Of RAM

A new Huawei-branded smartphone has just surfaced on TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC), the Huawei RNE-Al00. This model number is not all that revealing, so we don’t know what phone is this exactly, but TENAA did share renders of this device, and also its specifications. First and foremost, it’s worth noting that this is smartphone is made out of metal, and that it comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, as per TENAA’s information. All physical keys are placed on the right-hand side of this phone, and its SIM card tray lies on the left, while there are two camera shooters on the back of the device.

The Huawei RNE-AI00 is not a small phone, not at all, it comes with a 5.9-inch FullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, which means it sports an 18:9 aspect ratio, and it is narrower than 5.9-inch phones which have regular (16:9) aspect ratio. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card). This handset is fueled by an octa-core SoC clocked at 2.36GHz, and it is possible we’re looking at one of Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin chips here, though it is still unknown which one. A 3,240mAh battery is included in this package as well, and it is not removable, in case you were wondering. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed, and on top of it, this phone will sport Huawei’s Emotion UI (EMUI) skin.

This phone actually sports four cameras, it offers dual camera setups on both its front and back sides. 16 and 2-megapixel shooters are included on the back of this smartphone, while 13 and 2-megapixel snappers can be found on the front side of the Huawei RNE-AI00. Having said that, an LED flash is placed above rear-facing cameras on this handset, and Huawei’s branding is present on both the phone’s back and front sides. This handset will be available in Gold and Blue color variants, while it measures 156.2 x 75.2 x 7.5mm, and weighs 164 grams. As already mentioned, it is still not known what this phone will be called once it becomes official, but it is possible that it is made for the Chinese market.

