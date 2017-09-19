Nest Thermostat E is Finally Back in Stock, Priced at $169

The Nest Thermostat E was announced just a few weeks ago, and went on sale shortly after its announcement. However, it sold out fairly quickly. As you’d expect, with a smart thermostat being this cheap, and this good. Now, the Nest Thermostat E is finally back in stock at Amazon, priced at the same $169 that it was originally priced at, and with Amazon Prime, you can have it in your hands as soon as tomorrow.

Nest Thermostat E is a cheaper thermostat, but it’s still just as smart. This thermostat has a white base, and a frosted display, which actually makes it blend into the walls in your home a bit more. It still has all of the features you’d expect from a Nest Thermostat, including the ability to control it remotely with the Nest app. So you can easily adjust the temperature to save some energy during the day when no one is home. The Nest Thermostat E, like the Nest Learning Thermostat, will also save you energy costs by automatically adjusting the temperature in the home. This way your home isn’t too hot and not too cold, and the thermostat doesn’t use unneeded energy. You can also schedule it to turn up the AC during the day, especially useful in the summer, seeing as daytime is usually warmer than at night.

As you’d expect, with Nest being a Google company, the Nest Thermostat E does work with Google Assistant. But it also works with Amazon Alexa, so depending on which personal assistant you have (if you have an Android smartphone running Android Nougat or later, you have Google Assistant), you can use your voice to control the thermostat. It also works with IFTTT so you can automate the temperature in your home a bit more. Another rather impressive feature. For example with IFTTT you can set it to trigger a lower temperature when you leave your home, or raise the temperature when you get home, and many other things. You can pick up the Nest Thermostat E from Amazon using the link below, but you’d better hurry before it sells out again.