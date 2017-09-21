Nest Secure, Cam IQ Outdoor, Hello Doorbell Hands On Video

It’s been a long time coming, but Nest has finally unveiled their first smart home security system. While Nest has arguably been the leader in smart thermostat technology for the past couple of years, they’ve yet to really break ground into new smart home markets, which have since been packed with plenty of household names. It was only a month ago that they debuted their most affordable thermostat yet, the Nest Thermostat E, and now they’re back with a big event and the announcement of 6 new Nest made products, as well as some new smart home products made in partnership with some other companies like Yale and Chamberlain.

The most prominent new product is Nest Secure, a starter kit filled with half of the new products announced. This kit, which retails for $499, includes the Nest Guard, two Nest Tags and two Nest Detects to get you started. This home security system is a first of its kind for the Alphabet-owned company, and represents both a major stepping point for the company, as well as a big splash in the home security industry as a whole. While there are certainly no shortage of home security systems out there, especially do-it-yourself ones, Nest is citing its efficiency and expertise in other smart home products, and is also pushing its design and mantra as a superior experience. Nest has designed the Nest Guard to help keep those dreaded false alarms from happening, both with easy to use key fobs called Nest Tag, and intelligent detection units around the house called Nest Detect.

Nest isn’t just stopping inside the house though, it’s also announcing two new products for outside the home. The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor is an IP66 rated 4K outdoor camera with 12x zoom, 2-way microphone and speaker system, and Google Assistant built right in. This intelligent camera can automatically help identify intruders, and even send video clips automatically to your smartphone when something is detected, allowing you to review the footage immediately and take action via Google Assistant or the speakers built into the camera. Nest Hello is a new smart doorbell designed to help identify intruders that approach your front door, and works with the Nest ecosystem as well. Check all of these out in the video below!