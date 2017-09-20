Nest Debuts An Outdoor Cam, Indoor One Gets Google Assistant

Nest Labs on Wednesday announced a new home security system called Nest Secure, with the latest offering from the Alphabet-owned company encompassing a handful of products, including the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor, also stylized as “outdoor.” The camera is meant to succeed the original Nest Cam Outdoor and complement the company’s existing Nest Cam IQ which was designed for indoor use by providing consumers with an equally capable option for outdoor monitoring, powered by the same technology and integrated into Nest Secure itself. Much like the previous product, one of the main selling points of the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor is its ability to differentiate people from animals and objects, as well as identify faces, consequently using that information to send alerts to the homeowner if it detects someone it’s not familiar with.

Additionally, the company’s new hardware event also saw the introduction of the Google Assistant support for the Nest Cam IQ, with the functionality itself being set for launch this winter. While Nest has yet to share a more specific availability window for the service, it did confirm that the camera will receive support for Google’s digital companion via a regular over-the-air update, noting how its offering is the first product of its kind to do so. The integration itself should allow the Nest Cam IQ to function much like a Google Home speaker would, providing users with a voice-enabled interface capable of tapping into Google’s knowledge database and controlling various Internet of Things devices.

Nest says that its new camera boasts “Supersight” as it’s equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor featuring HDR capabilities and 12x digital zoom, as well as a close-up tracking functionality. In practice, users will be able to watch a 24/7 live feed from the camera in a Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution at 30 frames per second, with the device itself having a field of view of 130 degrees. The original equipment manufacturer also revealed that the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor features a tamper-proof design and is IP66-certified for resistance to dust particles and water splashes, which should allow it to operate in all weather conditions, especially since it’s also capable of sustaining extremely cold and hot temperatures ranging between -40 degrees Fahrenheit/Celsius to 113 degrees Fahrenheit, i.e. 45 degrees Celsius. The IoT device features a speaker and microphone array, allowing you to both talk and listen to your visitors. An RGB light ring is also part of the package, as is support for 128-bit AES encryption in accordance with the TLS and SSL security protocols.

The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor communicates with the Nest Secure system and compatible devices via a Wi-Fi connection, with the firm stating that you’ll need an upload speed of at least 2Mbps in order to guarantee a reliable experience. Accessing the camera’s feed and other functions is all done via the Nest Android app which is available for download from the Google Play Store free of charge. The app itself should work on most contemporary devices with support for Bluetooth 4.0 or a newer version of the wireless communications standard, whereas the product itself ships with a two-year limited warranty. The camera is 12.8 x 9.3 x 9.3cm in size, weighs 568g, and comes with a cable that’s 7.5m (25 feet) long, in addition to being compatible with the Nest Aware service which allows you to receive notifications when the device detects any previously specified activity, whether you’re interested in being alerted about a barking dog or a human conversation. Nest’s latest offering has a rather minimalist and contemporary design that’s meant to both blend into its surroundings and let visitors know it’s there once its RGB ring lights up.

The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor is now available for pre-orders from Nest, with Alphabet’s subsidiary promising that its first units will start shipping to early adopters in November, which is when the product itself is also set to be released in the United States. A number of major retailers will be stocking the device, though no concrete names other than Best Buy have yet been given by the Palo Alto, California-based company. The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor will be priced at $349 and also be part of a Nest Secure starter pack which will set you back $598. Nest’s Cellular backup service compatible with the firm’s new offering will set you back $5 per month, though you can save some money by purchasing a year-long subscription priced at $50. The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor and the entire Nest Secure system will be coming to Canada and Europe at some point next year, the company confirmed.