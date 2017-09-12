Motorola Smart Thermometers Show Up In Smart Nursery App

Motorola is reportedly looking to improve its Smart Nursery offerings – which were announced earlier this year – with the addition of a brand new set of smart thermometers. Moreover, a recent discovery appears to suggest that those will be available sooner rather than later after three such devices appeared in the official mobile application which will be used to connect to the thermometers – namely, Smart Thermometer for Hubble. According to the source, there are currently a total of three thermometers shown in the app, including an Ear Thermometer, a Touchless Forehead Thermometer, and a Smart Soother Patch. With that said, the U.S. localized version of the application does only show two, as of this writing with the Smart Soother Patch is notably missing in action. That could mean the device won’t be making its way to the U.S. but it’s most likely the case that it will be released at a later date.

As to the new thermometers themselves, they are expected to round out the above-mentioned Smart Nursery ecosystem, which also includes a projector, tablet, scale, baby monitor, and humidifier, with each device being accessible via smartphone through Motorola’s Home platform and the Hubble Connected-developed app. As with those other products, the new thermometers are expected to have a ton of features to make monitoring the health of a user’s baby or babies much easier. That includes the availability of separate profiles for each individual child. For the thermometers, in particular, the history features should bring some peace of mind to parents monitoring fevers or other temperature abnormalities. That’s because automatic recording will ensure parents won’t need to either remember the readouts or record each reading manually. Better still, since thermometer technology is almost entirely universal, the devices won’t necessarily only be useful for tracking babies.

Unfortunately, the listing in the application does not appear to show an exact date for when the thermometers will be available and the links in the app do not lead to the products themselves on Motorola’s site. Instead, they currently link to the general website for the Smart Nursery ecosystem. However, it stands to reason that they wouldn’t be added to the application itself too far in advance. In the meantime, anybody interested in the thermometers or Motorola’s other Smart Nursery offerings can either check out the application – which is accessible via the included Play Store button – or head to the source link below.