Moto X4 With Dual Rear Cameras Debuting In India On Oct. 3

Following several teasers in the past few days, Motorola India has now sent out media invites announcing the Moto X4 launch in India on October 3. The teasers touted a new smartphone with a dual rear camera setup and rumors indicated that it would be none other than the Moto X4, but there was no formal confirmation up until now, as Motorola acknowledged on Twitter that it was indeed debuting its latest mid-ranger in India next month. As a reminder, the Moto X4 made its first official appearance at the IFA trade show in early September, arriving as the latest member of the company’s Moto X family of devices. The smartphone is not designed as a flagship, but it still comes with relatively powerful specs and features for its category, aiming to compete in the upper mid-range segment of the handset market.

The Moto X4 sports a 5.2-inch display with a full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,080), an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz, and runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. The handset comes in two configurations featuring 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage space, as well as 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, both of which are expandable up to 2TB with the help of a microSD card. The Moto X4 features a 12-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel one on its rear panel, with the two being accompanied by a dual-tone LED flash and sporting 4K video recording capabilities, whereas its top bezel houses a 16-megapixel module with another LED flash. Other specs include a fingerprint scanner, dual-SIM support, IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, a 3.5mm audio jack, 3,000mAh battery with Turbo Charging support, and a USB Type-C port.

The Moto X4 comes with an anodized aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass protection on both the front and back, and a 3D contoured design on its rear. The smartphone measures 148.35 x 73.4 x 7.9mm and weighs 163 grams. The Moto X line had been on hold for a couple of years as Motorola and its parent company Lenovo released Moto Z flagships, sparking rumors that the Moto Z line was designed to replace the Moto X family. The new Moto X4 proves that the Moto X series lives on, but it’s also the first Moto X handset to come as a mid-range offering rather than a flagship. The Moto X4 launched at €399 in Europe, but there’s currently no information on how much it will cost in India. More pricing and availability details should be available once the smartphone officially debuts in the country in early October.