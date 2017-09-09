Moto X4 Could Launch In The U.S. As An Android One Phone

The Moto X4 could launch in the U.S. as an Android One phone according to the latest leak from Evan Blass, who has just dropped a picture of the device on Twitter showing the phone has the Android One branding on the back. If you’ve been following Android One for a while then this may not be too much of a surprise as it was rumored back in April that Android One’s U.S. launch would support Project Fi, and as part of that rumor it was suggested that the 2017 version of the Moto X would be the device to usher in this new offering. This new leak seems to give credit to that as this image is of the Moto X4.

All that said there are some things to consider. While this is clearly the Moto X4 and the branding clearly says Android One, that alone doesn’t guarantee that this is a device headed for the U.S., so until Google and Motorola confirm that Android One’s U.S. debut will be spearheaded by the Moto X4, then it’s entirely possible that this may be meant for another market where Android One already exists, but in all likelihood this is probably going to be a U.S.-based version of the phone.

There are still some unknowns in all of this. For example, there’s no release date. The Moto X4 was just recently announced at IFA 2017 which wasn’t more than a couple of weeks ago, and that means it might be a few weeks before any information surfaces that points to when this device is landing on U.S. store shelves, Motorola has confirmed that the device will be headed to the U.S. in the Fall though, so it will be soon that much is clear. Also unknown is what the phone will cost, but this is going to Motorola’s mid-range phone elsewhere so it’ll be a mid-range offering in the U.S. too, and that means the cost will be probably be similar to what the U.S. conversion would be for its price in other countries, which is around the $400 mark. When it comes to compatibility with carriers, the device will be unlocked so it’ll work with any GSM carriers in the country, which means T-Mobile, AT&T, and others, and of course the rumor still stands that Project Fi will have compatibility as well.