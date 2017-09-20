Moto X4 Arriving In The US Via Project Fi As Android One Phone

Google has today not only announced that the new Moto X4 is compatible with Google’s Project Fi service, but also that it will soon be available to pre-order through Project Fi priced at $399 and in two colors, Super Black and Sterling Blue. In announcing the upcoming arrival of the Moto X4 Google notes this is representative of the company looking to bring more “high quality, affordable devices” to Project Fi. Something which according to Google, many users have been asking for. It is also worth noting that while this marks the first time the Moto X4 has become available in the US, it also marks the first time Android One has become available in the US. As this version of the Moto X4 is launching as an Android One phone.

This is something that had been previously rumored although up until now there had been no firm confirmation on whether the Moto X would launch in the US in Android One form. Evidently, that has now changed with Google confirming that its Fi-affiliated Moto X4 will receive fast and timely updates from Google as and when they become available, in addition to coming loaded with a “pure Android experience.” For example, the announcement confirms that the Moto X4 will receive the update to Android 8.0 (Oreo) before the end of this year, while also confirming that this will be one of the first phones to receive its update to Android P. Aside from the immediate benefits of featuring Android One, the announcement points to the arrival of the Moto X4 as not only evidence of Android One’s commitment to expand to include more device partners, but also for Android One to reach more places.

In addition to announcing the opening of pre-orders for the Android One version of the Moto X 4 through Project Fi, Google also confirmed existing Nexus device owners will be able to take part in a trade-in program to save more on the $399 asking price. Specifically, and in addition to a $50 Project Fi credit that is on offer (to those who do trade in a Nexus device before October 5) traders will be able to get as much as $165 back. For those looking for a refresher on what the Moto X4 offers for $399, this is a phone that features a 5.2-inch display along with a 1080 × 1920 resolution. Inside the Moto X4 comes loaded with 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor (clocking at 2.2 GHz). Cameras include a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 12-megapixel primary camera along with an 8-megapixel secondary camera. Which is in addition to the included 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Other features on offer include the option to expand the storage via microSD card (up to 2TB), a 3,000 mAh battery, TurboPower support (which is said to offer 6 hours of use off the back of a 15 minute charge), an IP68 water-resistance certification, USB Type-C connectivity, a 3.5 mm headphone port, and more.