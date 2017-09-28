Moto X Pure Edition Gets Android Nougat & Sep. 2017 Patch

Motorola Mobility started updating the Moto X Pure Edition to Android 7.0 Nougat earlier this week, with a number of users confirming receiving the update on Wednesday. Apart from a newer version of Google’s mobile operating system, the software package that’s currently being distributed to the 2015 device also seems to be shipping with the September Android Security Update, supposedly its first one since September 2016. The Lenovo-owned original equipment manufacturer has yet to comment on the availability of the new firmware for the Moto X Pure Edition in any capacity, though the software seems to be rolling out as a regular over-the-air (OTA) update across the United States and should hence be available for download in all parts of the country in the next few days.

The new official OS build for the Moto X Pure Edition has presumably been in the making for a long time seeing how Android 7.0 Nougat hasn’t been the latest stable build of the ubiquitous operating system since late 2016, which is when Google debuted Android 7.1 and Motorola’s device was still on Android 6.0 Marshmallow which it received approximately nine months prior to that development. With the handset being introduced two years ago running Android 5.1.1 Lollipop out of the box, the new software package will presumably be its final OS jump it ever officially receives from Motorola and it remains to be seen whether any more security patches will make their way to the Moto X Pure Edition going forward.

The Moto X Pure Edition is a U.S. version of the Moto X Style, Motorola‘s 2015 flagship which the company debuted in July 2015. The international variant of the smartphone already received its Nougat update earlier this year and also isn’t expected to be part of the company’s official OS update cycle in the future. As always, users are able to manually scan for the new firmware from the system Settings app if they are yet to receive a notification prompting them to download the software package and are strongly encouraged to make sure their handset has at least 50 percent of battery left before initializing the installation itself so as to avoid a scenario in which their device shuts down during the update and possibly ends up being bricked.