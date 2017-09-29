Moto X Play Now Receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update

Lenovo-owned Motorola is now rolling out an update in Brazil that will install Android 7.1.1 Nougat to the Moto X Play. While it is no longer the latest version of the operating system, Android Nougat still brings new and useful features like split-screen multitasking which allows users to view two apps simultaneously in a multi-window mode. Through the new Quick Reply feature, people may now reply to messages without the need to open or switch between applications. Android Nougat also delivers under-the-hood enhancements that should improve the battery life and overall user experience of mobile devices. For example, the Doze mode, a feature that limits the power consumption of background processes, now works as soon as the screen is turned off.

The jump to Android 7.1.1 brings more new features like app shortcuts which can be used to initiate certain actions or tasks by simply long-pressing app icons. Gender counterparts to emoji that previously had male and female-only representation and other new emojis are also included in this software upgrade. Also, users may now send GIFs straight from their keyboards in select applications. Aside from the new features, this software package will also install Google Duo, the voice calling application developed by the Mountain View-based search giant, as well as a more recent Android security patch which has yet to be specified.

The Moto X Play was released back in 2015 and it originally shipped with Android 5.1.1 Lollipop. The handset was then updated to Android 6.0 Marshmallow in the first quarter of 2016 and the Android Nougat update will likely be the last major operating system upgrade that this device will receive. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 615 chipset which is comprised of eight ARM Cortex A53 64-bit cores with a maximum frequency of 1.7GHz and the Adreno 405 GPU. It includes 2GB of RAM, either 16GB or 32GB of internal flash storage, and a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1,920 by 1,080. Its rear camera is equipped with a 21-megapixel sensor while the front-facing module has a 5-megapixel sensor. The smartphone contains a non-removable 3,630mAh battery and supports fast charging. For those in Brazil, the OS upgrade is now rolling out in a gradual manner and may take a few more days before it reaches all devices. The same update will presumably be available on a global level in the coming weeks.