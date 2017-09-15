Moto Voice Updated With UK English & German Language Support

Moto Voice is currently in the process of receiving an update, one which brings with it language support for speakers of UK (or British) English and German. As a result, users in England (or any other country that uses the British version of English) and German will be able to make use of Moto Voice in a more local and customized manner. Besides the increased language support, the only other listed addition included with this update is the usual and nondescript “bug fixes and stability improvements.”

In spite of the app only having just now gained access to one of the most commonly-used versions of the English language, this is an app that has been available since the introduction of the second-generation Moto X smartphone back in 2014. Since then, it has proven to be popular feature and a mainstay among Moto devices. With Moto Voice coming pre-installed on all of the Moto-branded phones since the Moto X (2nd-Gen), including the likes of the 2017 Moto Z2 Force, as well as the very newly-announced Moto X4. Therefore, owners of any Moto phone looking to take advantage of this newly-added language support will likely see the update arrive in due course, if they have not already.

Although in principle Moto Voice works in much the same way as many other voice-activated services and assistants, it still remains to be a fairly unique feature. As Moto Voice comes with the added and unique benefit of being able to program your own launch phrase. So instead of having to say “OK Google” or “Hey Google” you can in fact, teach Moto Voice a new command to respond to. Following which, users are able to then use that launch phrase to initiate a wealth of different commands and actions, as well as having aspects like notifications or call data read back to the user – all of course, without having to actually get hands-on with the device at all. Those still new to this feature can find out more by heading over to the Play Store listing, although as this is a Moto-specific feature, unless you own a Moto device, you will not be able to install the app.