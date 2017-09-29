Moto G5S Plus Now Available in the US, Starting at $229

The Moto G5S Plus went up for pre-order last week in the US at a slew of retailers including Motorola.com, B&H Photo, Newegg and Walmart. Now the new smartphone is available for purchase at all four retailers, and pre-orders should already be on their way to doorsteps. This is the latest smartphone in the Moto G series, and it’s actually a “special edition” at least according to Motorola, which is why it’s the Moto G5S Plus.

On the surface, it seems that the Moto G5S Plus is just a slightly larger Moto G5 Plus, and that is mostly true. It sports a 5.5-inch 1080p full HD display, and it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. There is also 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (compared to the Moto G5 Plus offering 2GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB models). Motorola does have a micro SD card slot available here for expanding the storage, should you need a bit more storage on the Moto G5S Plus, and there is a 3000mAh battery inside. Now for the cameras, Motorola is using dual 13-megapixel cameras on the back, both of which have f/2.0 aperture. And then there is the front-facing camera which has an aperture of f/2.0 as well.

Motorola is selling the Moto G5S Plus in Blush Gold and Lunar Gray. Essentially the same colors as the Moto G5 Plus (although the gold color was “fine gold’ on the Moto G5 Plus, but it looks largely the same). It is also selling this smartphone in two configurations. One with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage which is $229, and then the other has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for $299. Which is basically the same price as the Moto G5 Plus – although the Moto G5S Plus is $50 off for its launch. The Moto G5S Plus is an unlocked smartphone, and will work on all four major US networks, that includes AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon. Just pop in your SIM card and you’ll be good to go. You can purchase the Moto G5S Plus from Motorola.com, B&H Photo, Newegg and Walmart, today.