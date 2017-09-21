The Moto G5S Plus Is Available For Pre-Order In The U.S.

The Moto G5S Plus is available for pre-order in the U.S. as of today and will be launching officially on September 29th, at a reasonable cost of $230. Customers who pick this up over the standard version will be getting the benefit of the dual rear camera module on the back which will make for more interesting photos and add some features that aren’t available for the camera in the standard Moto G5 Plus model. While the Moto G5S Plus is just now going to be launching in the U.S. in the coming week, it launched in India back on August 29th, so the phone has already been out on the market for close to a month.

In addition to having two camera sensors on the back instead of one, Motorola has also upgraded the sensors. Instead of using a 12-megapixel sensor on the back the main sensor has been upgraded to 13-megapixels, and it’s now accompanied by the additional 13-megapixel sensor. The front camera has been improved as well. It’s been upgraded from the 5-megapixel sensor on the Moto G5 Plus to an 8-megapixel sensor, which means better photos all around from this newer “special edition” model of the phone. Lastly, the screen has also been upgraded, moving up from a 5.2-inch Full HD screen to a slightly larger 5.5-inch Full HD screen, though that increase in size did drop the ppi, as the pixels per inch now sits at 401 instead of 424, though this probably won’t make a difference to most users and likely won’t be noticeable.

Beyond these spec alterations the rest of the hardware that’s on offer hasn’t changed. There are still two models to choose from in regards to internal storage amounts, with the 32GB base model being the one that costs $230, and for those who want double the space, the 64GB model can be picked up for $300. Both models also come in either Lunar Gray and Blush Gold options, and feature everything from the same multi-function fingerprint sensor to the Turbo Power charging for a fast top-up on the battery when needed. The Moto G5S Plus also works on all major U.S. carriers, which means you can buy this unlocked phone and use it with T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint and will work just fine.