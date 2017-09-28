Moto G4 Plus Updated With September 2017 Security Patch

The Moto G4 Plus is now receiving an update that will install the September 2017 Android security patch. The installation file has a size of 35MB and the upgraded software can be identified with the version number NPJS25.93-14-10. The September 2017 security patch includes a fix for the BlueBorne vulnerability, a critical security issue that takes advantage of the high privileges of the Bluetooth process in the Android operating system to install and spread malware. The potentially damaging software can be transferred without the need to pair devices and this vulnerability can be exploited even if the handsets are not in discoverable mode. Installing this update will protect the user from espionage, data theft, and ransomware attacks, all of which can result from the exploitation of this security flaw.

The software upgrade is now being deployed automatically, although it can also be downloaded manually by proceeding to the About Phone section of the device settings and tapping on the System Updates option. If the software package fails to install through the over the air process, users have the choice to download and flash the security patch. Before the upgrade process begins, the contents of the smartphone should be backed up to a personal computer or a microSD card to prevent loss of important data. In addition, the handset’s battery should have sufficient battery charge to last the entire procedure, since the device may be rendered inoperable if it shuts down while updating.

The Moto G4 Plus was launched by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Lenovo, in 2016 and it is slated to receive an update to Android 8.0 Oreo within the next few months. This smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 617 chipset, which is comprised of an octa-core ARM Cortex A53 64-bit CPU with a maximum frequency of 1.5GHz and the Adreno 405 GPU. The device also sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display that is protected by a sheet of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is available in two variants that differ primarily in RAM and internal storage capacities, with one variant containing 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal flash storage, and another variant that includes 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The Moto G4 Plus is equipped with a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera with an 84-degree wide-angle lens.