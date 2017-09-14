Morgan Stanley Taps Snapchat Features In College Outreach

Even a prominent global financial services firm like Morgan Stanley needs to keep up with digital trends to stay relevant and that means the organization is now turning to Snapchat to hire the next generation of bankers. That’s according to the source, which has indicated that the banking firm is using the popular social app in order to reach out to college students returning to campus at no fewer than 19 U.S.-based universities. According to Lisa Manganello, who heads integrated brand marketing for the firm, the campaign is part of a push find the “best talent on campuses around the country.” In order to do that, the company needed to reach those candidates “where they are.”

As to the campaign itself, the outreach is happening through the use of Snapchat’s geo-filters feature. The feature allows companies to tie artwork, logos, themes, filters, and more to a specific location and for a specific period of time. Users at those locations can then snap selfies which incorporate those designs for use in their messages. The implementation itself is a part of a larger campaign which includes a college recruiter texting hotline and other efforts already in place across several other campuses in the country. Taking into consideration the fact that the Millennial demographic is the one companies are looking to target when hiring the next generation of workers, a decision to recruit through Snapchat makes sense. That’s made all the more potent by the fact that the demographic has been shown to be more dependent on their smartphones and the associated applications – which likely means a better response from Millennials when smartphones are used as a hiring tool.

Of course, this is not the first time that any company has used Snapchat to reach potential employees either. McDonald’s launched a similar campaign back in April with its “Snaplications” campaign. JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs have also used the platform before, in 2015 and 2016, respectively. However, this is the first time Morgan Stanely has undertaken this kind of effort through social platforms – which may be a bit surprising since the firm was actually the lead underwriter involved in Snapchat’s parent company, Snap, Inc., going public.