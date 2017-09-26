Modern Combat Versus Android FPS Enters Somewhat ‘Open’ Beta

Gameloft’s latest first-person shooter game for Android devices — Modern Combat Versus — has entered the open beta stages on the Google Play Store. The open beta program is currently available in select countries including the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, New Zealand, and Australia, and according to the developer, the mobile game should become available for download to a wider audience on the Google Play Store, iOS App Store, Windows Store, and Amazon Appstore “really soon.”

As previously revealed by Gameloft back in April, Modern Combat Versus is an online-only FPS game designed to put teams of combatants head-to-head in player-versus-player (PvP) matches across a variety of maps. The game will offer five multiplayer maps at launch, and the gameplay will reportedly revolve around four different class archetypes, each offering a number of different characters for a total of twelve. As a class-based team-focused multiplayer FPS, each class will fit in different roles, with each role providing a specific set of weapons and abilities. According to Gameloft, its characters have been pushed through a rigorous creation process “identical to the one used on current AAA console games” and have been integrated into the game world seamlessly thanks to Gameloft’s proprietary engine which takes advantage of an advanced shading model and physical lighting. The company also claims that the environments of each one of the five multiplayer maps available at launch can have a polygon count as high as one million. In addition, each map contains panoramic background images rendered from 3D models. According to Gameloft, more than 80 people from various corners of the industry – some of whom have previously worked on titles like Mass Effect – have contributed to the development of Modern Combat Versus over the past few years, making it the studio’s biggest production to date.

Modern Combat Versus open beta is available on the Google Play Store in select countries and on a wide variety of smartphones from the likes of Samsung, Sony, LG, HTC, Motorola, and Google. Gameloft reminds beta participants that the game is not yet ready for a public release, meaning that players may still experience performance issues and other types of technical problems. The Vivendi-owned company will continue to refine the product but it remains to be seen when exactly will it launch globally.