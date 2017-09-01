Mobile Web Support For Instagram Stories Now Rolling Out

Instagram has this week announced that it is now making available its popular Stories feature to those who access the service from the web, including access to the web version of Instagram on mobile. As a result, the service is no longer reserved for those who make use of the app as a primary way to engage with Instagram. The company has confirmed that the updated web version is currently in the process of rolling out with the expectation that it will be widely available to all within the next few weeks. As an extension of this, Instagram has also confirmed that “in the coming months” users will actually be able to use the mobile web version to post Stories.

As a result of the service becoming available via the web, it will adopt a slightly different interface compared to the swipe-based navigation system on offer with the mobile app. With Instagram explaining those looking to access Stories via the web will need to make use of arrows instead of swiping. Likewise, those looking to close a story will need to close the page by clicking/tapping on the ‘X’ in the top right corner. Other than that, when accessing via the web, Stories will now appear at the top of the feed, and simply require a click/tap to initiate a story.

In spite of its popularity, Stories is still a relatively young feature, which is likely why it has taken until now to become available via the web. For instance, at the start of August Instagram celebrated the first official anniversary of Stories, and along with that milestone Instagram released some figures to highlight how the feature has helped Instagram’s wider service to expand and grow. With the announcement noting that Stories has proved particularly popular with businesses. Noting that 50-percent of all businesses on Instagram have produced a Story within the previous month. With figures as high as that for a platform that is seeing its business-related usage consistently growing, it stands to reason that the company is now widening the ways in which users can access Stories. As well as increasing the ways in which users can create and strengthen the Stories they offer. Such as the recent confirmation that replays of live videos can now also be shared to Stories.