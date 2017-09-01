Huawei’s Mid-Range Honor JMM-AL10 Handset Certified By TENAA

Huawei’s subsidiary is working on a new smartphone in the Honor series, according to a recent entry in the database of TENAA, China’s equivalent to the FCC. The smartphone is identified by the model number “JMM-AL10” and judging by the hardware specifications revealed by the regulatory agency, it should fit in the mid-range market.

The Honor JMM-AL10 carries a 5.2-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 720, resulting in a pixel density of approximately 282 pixels per inch. TENAA also mentions an unspecified system-on-chip housing a total of eight CPU cores operating at a frequency of up to 1.5GHz. Given those characteristics, the JMM-AL10 could employ the MediaTek MT6750 chipset, which houses four low-power ARM Cortex-A53 cores operating at 1.0GHz, and four ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at up to 1.5GHz. In any case, the smartphone seems to make use of 4GB of RAM which should be plenty, as well as 32GB of on-board memory expandable via a microSD card by up to 128GB. Other details specified in the TENAA listing include a 13-megapixel main camera with 1080p video recording capabilities, along with an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter. Additionally, the Honor JMM-AL10 supports Bluetooth and LTE connectivity, VoLTE (Voice over LTE), and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The internal components rely on a 2,900mAh battery, and judging by the images shared by the regulatory agency, it should carry a fingerprint recognition sensor on its back panel, right below its main camera module.

The listing further suggests that the device will be available for purchase in at least four color options – gold, black, blue, and pink. However, the JMM-AL10 is currently presented only in the black variant, as seen in the gallery below. Lastly, the smartphone should measure in at 147.9 x 73.2 x 7.65mm and tip the scale at 145g. As usual, TENAA doesn’t reveal any details in regards to the smartphone’s potential launch price and release date, but the regulatory agency’s certificate has been issued on August 23. By the looks of it, the Chinese smartphone maker could take the veil off the Honor JMM-AL10 soon, and more details on the device are likely to emerge in the meantime.