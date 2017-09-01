Microsoft’s Mixer Is An App For (Co-)Streaming Mobile Games

Earlier this week, Microsoft introduced Mixer Create, its new Android app for streaming mobile games. The app is essentially a rebranded version of the Beam service developed by the company which the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant acquired last summer, having recently integrated the service into Windows 10 as part of its Creators Update for the popular desktop operating system. The company first introduced a beta version of the app on Thursday, and that build was soon followed by a stable service which can be downloaded by following the Google Play Store banner below. Those interested in trying out the experimental and possibly unstable version of Mixer Create can do so by referring to the source link beneath the banner.

The tool itself requires a Microsoft Account which you probably already have if you use a Windows 8 or Windows 10 device, though note that either the company’s servers are currently experiencing some issues or the implementation of this authentication method is still somewhat lacking, as signing into the service with a Microsoft Account may require several attempts. On the bright side, Mixer Create comes with a multi-account switcher which power users are likely to find particularly convenient. Likewise, the app is optimized for both smartphones and tablets as it features a completely scalable user interface and only requires your device to run Android 5.0 Lollipop or some later version of Google’s operating system. Apart from streaming gameplay with in-game sounds, users are also able to simultaneously broadcast a feed from the front-facing camera on their devices, with or without their microphone being enabled. Microsoft released an almost identical app for iOS devices compatible with games supporting Apple’s ReplayKit.

One unique feature that sets Mixer Create apart from the likes of Twitch, YouTube, and Samsung’s recently launched Game Live is the ability to co-stream alongside another or several other broadcasters playing some game on a PC or the Xbox One, essentially allowing you to combine two streams into a single session. Much like individual broadcasts, co-streams also support a live interactive chat where broadcasters can communicate with their audience, with both that communications feature and streaming itself being supported by what Microsoft claims is an extremely fast backend. In case you end up looking to co-stream a session, the current version of Mixer Create allows you to do so with up to three other people.