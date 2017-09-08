Microsoft Says New Cortana Build Introduces “Major Evolution”

The latest Cortana build for Android, version 2.9.4, introduces a “major evolution” according to Microsoft. As part of the latest build which has been published to the Google Play Store, the creator of Windows has included a number of new features and improvements, many of which are aimed at making everyday tasks that bit easier, something the company suggests is a big step forward for digital assistants on Android.

Kicking the update off is the new ability to create lists through the assistant, as well as the option to edit items on a given list later on. Speaking of lists, the to-do list can now also be viewed in the My day view, alongside the latest top news, therefore giving users much easier access to both. In the process of making things simpler, Microsoft has also included a new sign in or sign up option which allows users of Cortana to use their phone number in order to do either of the two tasks. Aside from this, the latest Cortana build also introduces a new smart suggestions feature, designed to help users complete tasks in a quicker and easier fashion. Chit-chat buttons have also been modified, making them accessible with just one tap. One last addition to the app is the new personalized help and tips, which Microsoft hopes will help users better understand and use the virtual assistant on Android. All of these features show how focused Microsoft is with trying to make Cortana a success and are yet another way the company hopes to get ahead of its rivals.

Only recently did the tech giant announce a partnership with Amazon that would see their respective virtual assistants team up. Thanks to the agreement, users of Cortana on Windows, Android and iOS would all be able to launch Alexa through the assistant whenever necessary. In addition to this, those who use Alexa on their devices will also be able to launch Cortana whenever deemed beneficial. Cortana is currently the default virtual assistant on Windows devices and can also be set as the default assistant on Android and, considering the company has promised to continue updating the assistant with features, the popularity of Cortana seems set to increase continuously over the coming months as its presence and feature list grows.