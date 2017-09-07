Microsoft To Demo Windows 10 VR Headsets Starting In October

Microsoft is set to demonstrate a wide array of its new Windows 10 VR headsets starting next month, according to a job listing posted online by Wave, a UK-based experiential marketing and sales services provider. The job listing is seeking a brand ambassador for Microsoft and a host of other staff members who would run the company’s London operations with the goal of demonstrating the Redmond, Washington-based company’s virtual reality offerings in a campaign that is slated to begin on October 20 and last until December 30.

The job listing is part of Wave’s partnership with Microsoft and the prospective brand ambassador will be responsible for engaging customers through live demos for the Windows 10 VR headsets in store. That is on top of helping to drive sales and raising awareness of the products. Microsoft will be hosting the live demo in collaboration with Lenovo and Dell, two of the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with a stake in the Windows 10 VR technology. Late last month, Dell introduced its Visor Mixed Reality headset, which costs $350 and will run on Microsoft’s Mixed Reality platform to make the device compatible with Windows 10 PCs. As the name suggests, the headset is equipped with visor that can be flipped up to let users switch between mixed reality and real-world scenarios more easily. The Visor also includes a 360-degree panoramic view made possible through the inside-out tracking cameras.

Meanwhile, Chinese OEM Lenovo is also set to roll out its own Windows 10 VR headset in the future, though no specific launch window has been announced as of yet, except that the company pointed to the later part of the year. More specifically, Lenovo’s VP of Consumer Business in North America, Mike Abary, said during a recent interview that the VR headset will be released during the back-to-school period, suggesting that the launch window could be sometime between July and mid-September. If that is the case, the Lenovo VR headset will be hitting store shelves sooner than later. The Lenovo VR headset was unveiled last January as a less costly alternative to VR headgears, a segment that is currently dominated by the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.