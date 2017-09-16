Micromax HS3 Benchmarked With A 5.1-Inch 18:9 Display Panel

A Micromax-made smartphone identified as the HS3 surfaced in the database of mobile benchmarking tool GFXBench earlier this week, with the device being listed as featuring a 5.1-inch display panel with an HD+ resolution of 1,440 by 720 pixels, which amounts to a tall aspect ratio of 18:9, i.e. 2:1. The handset seems to either be an entry-level offering or a device meant to compete in the lower mid-range segment of the market, with GFXBench suggesting that it ships with a Qualcomm-made system-on-chip with eight Cortex A53 cores clocked at a maximum operating frequency of 1.4GHz. Coupled with the existence of the Adreno 505 GPU, most signs point to the Micromax HS3 featuring the Snapdragon 435 or a significantly overclocked Snapdragon 430, though the latter scenario highly unlikely.

The 28nm SoC will be backed by 3GB of RAM included in the device, GFXBench indicates, in addition to revealing that the Micromax HS3 will have 32GB of internal flash memory. The benchmark didn’t detect the presence of a microSD card slot, which doesn’t necessarily mean it won’t be part of the package, and the same goes for a second SIM card tray. Being an Indian company primarily focused on its domestic market, it doesn’t seem probable that Micromax would release a device without dual-SIM capabilities in the foreseeable future, with this particular feature being a staple of virtually all handsets sold in the South Asian country, even feature phones. The front and rear cameras of the Micromax HS3 are listed by GFXBench as being 15-megapixel and 19-megapixel units, respectively, though it’s more likely that the handset will feature a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel front-facing shooter. The primary module will support autofocus, HDR, and face detection, whereas both will supposedly be capable of capturing Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) content, according to the same source.

No firm details on the availability and pricing of the Micromax HS3 have yet made its way online, though it seems that the Indian consumer electronics manufacturer is planning to bring the 18:9 aspect ratio to the value-oriented market segment for the second time this year, having already done so with the Canvas Infinity which features slightly weaker specs than the newly leaked smartphone. Once the device hits the market, it will do so without a heart rate monitor and NFC capabilities, its GFXBench listing suggests.