Michael Kors Announces Grayson & Sofie Smartwatches

Michael Kors has just taken the wraps off of two new smartwatches for the fall of 2017. It’s the Grayson and the Sofie smartwatches, both of which are running on Android Wear 2.0. They are only being sold with metal bands, but there are leather and silicon bands available for purchase – since you are able to swap these bands out for other ones, since they use 18mm (Grayson is larger and uses 24mm) bands. Both smartwatches sport virtually the same specs, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage inside.

Where things differ for these two smartwatches are in its sizes. The Grayson is the larger of the two, with a 47mm case-size, which also means a slightly larger display. It’s a 1.39-inch display versus the 1.19-inch on the Sofie. The Sofie is a bit smaller and tailored a bit more towards a lady’s wrist, and has a 42mm casing. And you can tell by looking at the Sofie that it is definitely targeting the women audience of the tech crowd and not just the general audience. So in essence, Michael Kors is offering up two distinct smartwatches for very different wrist sizes and segments of the smartwatch market. Michael Kors says that these should last a full 24 hours on battery, which the Grayson offers a 370mAh battery while the Sofie gets a slightly smaller 300mAh battery.

The Michael Kors Grayson and Sofie smartwatches are available beginning today at the usual slew of retail outlets. Both of them are priced at $350. Both smartwatches are compatible with Android and iOS, however, there is no NFC. So unfortunately, users will not be able to take advantage of Android Pay with these two smartwatches, which is a bit of a bummer, but perhaps not that surprising. There’s also no heart rate monitor here, similar to the Bradshaw and Dylan models that were announced last year by Michael Kors. These smartwatches are more about looking nice and like luxury time pieces and not a smartwatch that can double as a fitness tracker for those that like to go out running during the day. There are five styles for the Sofie model, with three available for the Grayson, and of course, there are swappable bands.