Mi Note 3’s Battery Is A 3,500mAh Affair With Quick Charge 3.0

Xiaomi on Monday unveiled a couple of new offerings in the form of the Mi MIX 2 and Mi Note 3, with the latter one essentially being the Mi 6 Plus which was the subject of numerous reports and rumors over the course of this year, with many industry insiders claiming that the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is looking to release a larger variant of its first 2016 Android flagship. That’s basically what happened here, despite the fact that Xiaomi’s newly announced device seems to be positioned as the latest revision of the company’s Mi Note phablet lineup and sports a somewhat weaker chipset. The Mi Note 3’s hardware power aside, Xiaomi’s new offering is advertised as a reliable daily driver, meaning that the handset should also deliver on the battery front.

Looking at the relevant specs, it seems that the Beijing, China-based phone maker managed to ensure that the Mi Note 3 is a device which can last throughout the day on a single charge, with the handset featuring a 3,500mAh battery tasked with keeping its 5.5-inch screen on. Much like its predecessor, the Mi Note 3 comes with a non-removable cell, meaning replacing it will be somewhat of a challenge, though it remains to be seen how difficult and costly it will be to disassemble and switch out the cell found within this particular model. Spare parts for Xiaomi’s handsets traditionally haven’t been too expensive and a replacement battery for the Mi Note 3 is likely to set you back less than $40.

The Mi Note 3 ships with Android 7.1 Nougat enhanced with Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 software suite out of the box, with the Chinese consumer electronics equipping its latest Android skin with a wide variety of performance enchantments which should make the most of the handset’s battery. The Snapdragon 660 found inside the company’s new phablet should also contribute to its overall efficiency, with this particular system-on-chip (SoC) having already proved its worth as an energy-efficient solution in a number of previously released Android mid-rangers. The SoC also comes with Quick Charge 3.0 support which extends to the Mi Note 3, allowing the device to recharge in a timely manner. The handset is charged via a USB Type-C port, with Xiaomi claiming that its latest offering will prove to be reliable in terms of battery performance, thus being suitable to serve as anyone’s daily driver.