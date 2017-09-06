Metal-Clad Lenovo K8 Plus Announced In India With 4GB Of RAM

Lenovo has just announced a new smartphone in India, the Lenovo K8 Plus. This is the company’s all-new mid-ranger for the Indian smartphone market, and it comes with a set of capacitive keys below its display. This handset also sports a dual camera setup on the back, below which you’ll notice a fingerprint scanner. These two cameras are vertically aligned, and a dual-LED flash is also a part of the offering. The Lenovo K8 Plus is made out of metal, and all of its physical keys are placed on the right, while a SIM card tray can be found on the left.

The Lenovo K8 Plus sports a 5.2-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display with a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. MediaTek’s mid-range Helio P25 64-bit octa-core processor fuels this smartphone, along with the Mali-T880 GPU for graphics. This smartphone actually comes in two variants, one variant sports 3GB of RAM while the other one comes with 4GB of RAM, and both of them include 32GB of expandable storage on the inside. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes out of the box on the Lenovo K8 Plus, and it seems like Android 8.0 Oreo is on the way as well. 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel shooters can be found on the back of this phone, the main 13-megapixel camera comes with the Largan 5P lens and f/2.0 aperture, while it is backed by a 5-megapixel shooter. An 8-megapixel camera (f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree wide-angle lens) is included on the front side of this phone, and an LED flash is also placed on the phone’s front side. A 3.5mm headphone jack is also included in this package, and the phone also comes with two SIM card slots.

A non-removable 4,000mAh battery comes with the Lenovo K8 Plus as well, while Dolby Atmos audio is also included. The Lenovo K8 Plus comes in FIne Gold and Venom Black color variants, while the 3GB RAM model of this phone costs Rs. 10,999 in India, while it will be available exclusively at Flipkart starting tomorrow. Having said that, the 4GB RAM model of this phone will launch around Diwali, an exact date is still unknown. It’s also worth noting that a number of launch offers are included here, and if you’d like to know more, follow the source link down below.